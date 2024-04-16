Federal Grant To Help Port Of Brownsville Plan For Bigger Cargo Ships

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Port of Brownsville has received a federal funding boost for a project analyzing future infrastructure improvements that’ll be needed to keep the port economically competitive.

Brownsville Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has announced a $1.1 million grant specifically for the port’s Vessel Suitability Analysis project.

The funds will help the port plan additional infrastructure upgrades to be able to accommodate today’s much larger container ships. Two such projects are currently underway. One is a massive dredging project to deepen the 17-mile Brownsville Ship Channel to 52 feet. Also, construction is proceeding on a 118-acre business park.