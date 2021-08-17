NATIONAL

Federal Health Official: COVID Superspreader Immigrants No Biggie

By 148 views
0

A federal health official claims reports of immigrants spreading COVID-19 are overblown.

On Monday, Doctor Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health admitted COVID-19 is being spread by infected illegal immigrants but said it isn’t as serious as some make it out to be. Collins said the COVID-19 infection rate is lower in Mexico than in Texas where the unvaccinated are to blame for the current spike.

Officials in Laredo and Webb County calculate between 30-and-40 percent of the asylum seeking immigrants dropped there by federal immigration personnel test positive for COVID-19.

Former President Bush Expresses ‘Deep Sadness’ Over Afghan Situation

Previous article

Biden Administration Appeals Judge’s Ruling Ordering Reinstatement Of ‘Remain In Mexico’ Policy

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL