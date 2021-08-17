Federal Health Official: COVID Superspreader Immigrants No Biggie

A federal health official claims reports of immigrants spreading COVID-19 are overblown.

On Monday, Doctor Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health admitted COVID-19 is being spread by infected illegal immigrants but said it isn’t as serious as some make it out to be. Collins said the COVID-19 infection rate is lower in Mexico than in Texas where the unvaccinated are to blame for the current spike.

Officials in Laredo and Webb County calculate between 30-and-40 percent of the asylum seeking immigrants dropped there by federal immigration personnel test positive for COVID-19.