Federal Indictments Handed Up In Migrant Smuggling Run That Killed 53

Two men have been indicted in connection with a human smuggling run that ended in San Antonio with the discovery of 53 dead and dying migrants inside the trailer of an 18-wheeler.

The federal indictment levels several death penalty-eligible charges against 46-year-old Homero Zamorano, a Brownsville native, and 28-year-old Christian Martinez of Palestine. The charges include transporting and conspiring to transport migrants resulting in death or serious injury.

The 53 victims were among 70 migrants being hauled in a semi-truck trailer that was not air conditioned. The smuggling run started in Laredo, the truck made it through the Border Patrol checkpoint near Callaghan, before it was found parked on a back road in southwest San Antonio June 27th.