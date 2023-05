FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Federal investigators are looking into a possible hack of Fox News’s internal systems that leaked unaired footage of former anchor Tucker Carlson.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the probe is related to an FBI search at media consultant and social media personality Tim Burke’s house.

The news comes weeks after several media outlets including Vice published unaired footage of Carlson making offensive comments about women.