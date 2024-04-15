Federal Judge Agrees To Settlement Over Hidalgo County Death

A federal judge is letting Hidalgo County settle a lawsuit over the death of a man reportedly injured while being arrested in 2020. County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jorge Zuniga Gonzalez for allegedly violating an emergency order related to the COVID-19 pandemic and public intoxication.

During his arrest, the man was reportedly stunned with a Taser several times and suffered an injury to his neck. He died nearly three months after his arrest.

Friday’s confidential agreement with the man’s family also settles the claims against four deputies and two nurses named in the lawsuit.