Federal Judge Calls For Probe Of Child Porn Claims At Bastrop Care Facility

A federal judge is calling for a federal investigation into claims of child porn at a Bastrop County foster-care facility for victims of sex trafficking. Three weeks ago, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas Rangers to investigate claims of sex trafficking at the Refuge Ranch. Court monitors this week said they were dissatisfied with the Rangers’ probe.

In a virtual court hearing on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Janis Jack said she wants the U.S. Attorney of the Western District of Texas to investigate claims surrounding the facility.