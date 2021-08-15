Federal Judge Directs Reinstatement Of Trump ‘Remain In Mexico’ Policy

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the Trump administration’s Remain In Mexico policy, ruling that the program was unlawfully terminated.

U.S. District Judge in North Texas Matthew Kacsmaryk is directing federal officials to revive the Migrant Protection Protocols until the program is, quote – lawfully rescinded. Kacsmaryk, who was appointed by President Trump, sided with Texas and Missouri in their lawsuit that contested the suspension of MPP by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The judge is giving the Biden administration seven days to appeal and the ruling won’t take effect immediately.

MPP was put into place in late 2018. It was the centerpiece of the Trump administration’s efforts to overhaul the U.S. asylum system to deter migrants from crossing the southern border. It resulted in tens of thousands of asylum-seekers being forced to wait in makeshift squalid tent camps in Matamoros, Reynosa, and other northern Mexico border towns.

(Photo credit: The Guardian)