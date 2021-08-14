Federal Judge Extends Court Order Blocking Abbott Order Restricting Transportation Of Migrants

FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Texas Department of Public Safety officers work with a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves in Del Rio, Texas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's newest immigration crackdown, allowing state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., brought swift backlash from the Justice Department as criticism of the order mounted. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, Texas Department of Public Safety officers work with a group of migrants who crossed the border and turned themselves in Del Rio, Texas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's newest immigration crackdown, allowing state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., brought swift backlash from the Justice Department as criticism of the order mounted. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A federal judge has extended a temporary restraining order against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order regulating the transportation of migrants.

The TRO was to have expired Friday. The extension by U.S. District Judge in El Paso Kathleen Cardone prevents the governor’s order from being enforced for another 14 days.

Abbott’s order prohibited anyone other than law enforcement personnel to transport migrants, such as to a medical facility or a quarantine hotel. The order also authorized state troopers to stop any civilian vehicle suspected of transporting migrants.

The judge had initially granted the TRO August 3rd saying Abbott’s order conflicted with federal immigration policy.