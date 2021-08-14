Federal Judge Extends Court Order Blocking Abbott Order Restricting Transportation Of Migrants

A federal judge has extended a temporary restraining order against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order regulating the transportation of migrants.
The TRO was to have expired Friday. The extension by U.S. District Judge in El Paso Kathleen Cardone prevents the governor’s order from being enforced for another 14 days.
Abbott’s order prohibited anyone other than law enforcement personnel to transport migrants, such as to a medical facility or a quarantine hotel. The order also authorized state troopers to stop any civilian vehicle suspected of transporting migrants.
The judge had initially granted the TRO August 3rd saying Abbott’s order conflicted with federal immigration policy.