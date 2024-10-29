Federal Judge Grants Prosecutors’ Motion To Dismiss Charges In Embezzlement Case Involving Brownsville Child Migrant Shelter

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A federal judge has granted a motion by prosecutors to drop embezzlement, theft, and conspiracy charges against the former executives of a federally-funded shelter for unaccompanied migrant children in Cameron County.

During a Brownsville federal court hearing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez dismissed the indictment that had been handed up in 2022. The former CEO of the child migrant services program, Ruben Gallegos Sr., and the program’s former director, his son Ruben Gallegos Jr., had been accused of hiking their salaries far above what federal rules allow, and of overcharging for leases on several buildings used to house the migrant children.

The indictment was dismissed also against the nonprofit’s then-financial director, Juan Jose Gonzalez, even though he had pleaded guilty in April.

The criminal violations allegedly took place between 2014 and 2018 when the shelter program shut down. Prosecutors didn’t specify why they motioned for the charges to be dropped.