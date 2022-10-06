Federal Judge Halts Key Parts Of New York’s New Gun Law

FILE— A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.A federal judge said New York gun rules that dramatically restrict where people can carry weapons and require concealed carry permit applicants to hand over social media information should be put on hold, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

FILE— A sign reading "Gun Free Zone" is posted near around Times Square, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York.A federal judge said New York gun rules that dramatically restrict where people can carry weapons and require concealed carry permit applicants to hand over social media information should be put on hold, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

(AP) — A federal judge has halted key provisions of New York’s gun rules that restrict where people can carry weapons and require permit applicants to hand over social media information. Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold Thursday on multiple provisions of New York’s sweeping new gun law. He also gave the state three business days to seek “emergency relief” before a federal appeals court. The rules were part of a sweeping gun law that went into effect Sept. 1 designed to protect public safety while adhering to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated New York’s old system for granting concealed carry permits.