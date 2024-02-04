Federal Judge Orders McAllen Residents To Pay Back $10 Million In Visa Program Fraud Scheme

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The co-owner and top director of a McAllen-based EB-5 Visa center have been ordered to pay back more than $10 million they swindled from foreign investors in the visa program. The restitution sentences were slapped against Bebe Ann Ramirez and David Perez who helped run the USA Now Regional Center in McAllen.

The punishment comes more than six years after both pleaded guilty to a charge of mail fraud stemming from a 13-count indictment that also charged them with wire fraud and money laundering.

Ramirez and Perez, along with Ramirez’s husband Marco, were found to have schemed to rip off investors from Mexico and other countries hoping to participate in the EB-5 Visa program. The three used the money to buy luxury vehicles and other items for themselves. At last word, Marco Ramirez remained in custody in Nigeria.

FBI agents first raided the McAllen offices of USA Now in 2013. The trio was indicted in 2016.