Federal Jury Convicts McAllen Man For Threatening, Extorting Immigrants

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A federal jury has found a McAllen man guilty of extorting a group of undocumented immigrants he was smuggling through the Rio Grande Valley. After a 3-day trial, 25-year-old Heriberto Mendez-Lozano was convicted on human smuggling, hostage taking, and weapons charges.

Federal prosecutors say Mendez-Lozano was part of an immigrant smuggling operation that last September held a group of five against their will, and with guns pointed at their heads demanded they call family members to send more money in order to be released.

It’s unclear how but authorities were led to a location in Donna where Mendez-Lozano and others were arrested. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced in January.