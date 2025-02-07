Federal Officials Dismiss Claims That Border Patrol Will Target School Buses

Federal officials are dismissing claims that the Border Patrol will target undocumented students on school buses.

The superintendent of the Alice Independent School District near Corpus Christi made that claim on Wednesday. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks called the claim that the Border Patrol would target school buses “absurd” during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also issued a statement disregarding the claim, though the agency said agents are allowed to check for immigration status on buses that pass through Border Patrol checkpoints. The Alice school district removed the superintendent’s letter to parents from its website and social media accounts Thursday.