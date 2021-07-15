Federal Pandemic Mental Health Money On Its Way To Texas

Millions of federal dollars are on the way to Texas to help people cope with the stress of the pandemic.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that 210-million-dollars in federal emergency grants are coming to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The money will fund mental health and substance use disorder services.

The CDC says drug overdose deaths hit record highs last year, with opioids, mostly fentanyl, topping the list. The funds are from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.