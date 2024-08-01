Federal Police Officer Loses Leg After Being Dragged By Car

A federal police officer is recovering in a Fort Worth hospital from a vehicular assault that caused the loss of his right leg. Joe Lock is an officer with the Federal Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Federal investigators say 26-year-old Juliza Aguilar ran over Lock in the building’s parking lot on July 18th and then dragged him. Aguilar worked at the building and reportedly acted erratically after a meeting about her job performance.

Fort Worth police arrested her, but the case is now being handled at the federal level.