Federal Police Officer Loses Leg After Being Dragged By Car

A federal police officer is recovering in a Fort Worth hospital from a vehicular assault that caused the loss of his right leg.  Joe Lock is an officer with the Federal Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Federal investigators say 26-year-old Juliza Aguilar ran over Lock in the building’s parking lot on July 18th and then dragged him. Aguilar worked at the building and reportedly acted erratically after a meeting about her job performance.

Fort Worth police arrested her, but the case is now being handled at the federal level.

