Federal Prisoners Escape During Transport

Local authorities are working to turn up two prisoners who escaped from federal custody Tuesday morning. A Border Patrol spokesman says the prisoners were being transported from the East Hidalgo Detention Center in La Villa to federal court when they made their escape.

The spokesman did not say how the two were able to get away. He also did not identify the prisoners nor say what charges they were being held on. The escape prompted the Edcouch-Elsa school district to implement a lockdown as a precaution.