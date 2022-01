The FBI’s probe of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar reportedly appears to have something to do with his interest in Azerbaijan.

ABC News says a federal grand jury probe has issued subpoenas seeking records from organizations with ties to the oil-rich former Soviet republic. That includes three Texas-based companies with ties to Cuellar’s wife.

Cuellar says the probe isn’t interfering with his reelection campaign. He hasn’t been charged with a crime.