Federal prosecutors are dropping charges against a man arrested in Pharr last month for supposedly possessing over 700 gallons of liquid meth. The charges against Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman were dismissed in U.S. District Court last Friday.

The DEA arrested Toscano Guzman on February 15th after a rapid test determined that liquid found in barrels at an empty property was meth. Further testing found the liquid was a mix of chemicals and diesel fuel that was being prepared for import into Mexico.