Federal Punishments Handed Down To Members Of “Inhumane” Local Smuggling Ring

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Three Mission-area men are heading to prison for running a human smuggling operation that consistently put people’s lives in danger.

Sentences of between 2-1/2 to 13 years in federal prison were handed down Wednesday against the trio and a fourth man from Mexico. All four had pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to harbor and transport undocumented immigrants. But federal prosecutors say the way in which they did it was particularly heinous.

In an attempt to hide the immigrants from Border Patrol inspectors, the smugglers stuffed them into wooden boxes, crates, or other containers and nailed them shut before loading them into the trailers of 18-wheelers and sending them north out of the Valley.

In handing down the sentences, McAllen federal judge Randy Crane chastised the organization for showing a complete disregard for the safety of thousands of immigrants.