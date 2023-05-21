Federal Recovery Assistance Possible For Hidalgo County Following Late April Windstorm

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Governor Greg Abbott has requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration for areas of Hidalgo County damaged by the powerful windstorm that struck late last month.

The request was made after it was determined the amount of damage met the threshold for receiving federal SBA financial assistance. County, state, and federal officials have been assessing the damage since the April 28th storm, much of it reported by home and business owners via the online tool used by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. If the disaster request is approved, the SBA will provide low-interest loans to help qualifying property owners make repairs.

The overnight storm brought torrential downpours and winds that hit up to 85 miles an hour, leaving hundreds of customers without electricity for up to three days.