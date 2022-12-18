Federal Surveillance Blimp Returns To The Skies Above South Padre Island

Folks on South Padre Island will, once again, be seeing a federal surveillance balloon hovering over the area. The CBP has announced the launch of one of its aerostats that will be tethered at the U.S. Coast Guard Station at the island.

In making the announcement, the CBP cited upticks in illegal smuggling and fishing activities in the Gulf of Mexico offshore of South Padre Island. The aerostat contains high-tech equipment designed to detect illegal cross-border activities.

The launch of a new aerostat over South Padre comes four years after the first one was destroyed during a high-wind event that caused it to deflate and crash to the ground.