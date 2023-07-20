Feds Could File Action Against Border Operation

Federal officials are looking into reports of mistreatment of illegal immigrants along the Texas border with Mexico.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said the department is assessing claims that State Troopers are told to deny water to asylum seekers, as well as push them into the Rio Grande to go back to Mexico.

The reports come from an email written by a Trooper working as a medic, who was concerned for people’s safety.

Texas’s Republican Governor released a joint statement with other high-ranking state officials stating that “no orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally.”