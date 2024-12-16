Feds Deploying Resources Amid Drone Sightings

The federal government is deploying additional resources in the face of numerous unknown drone sightings in New Jersey and the northeast.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week” that more personnel and technology will be used to help New Jersey State Police address the sightings. He added that the government is not aware of any foreign or criminal involvement with the drone sightings.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also said Sunday that the federal government is deploying a new drone detection system in her state to assist law enforcement.