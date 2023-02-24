Fed’s Mester: More Rate Hikes Needed To Tame Inflation

Another Federal Reserve official says higher interest rates are needed to bring down inflation. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester believes the central bank will have to hike rates above five-percent to make that happen.

Speaking to CNBC, Mester said she hopes the Fed can reach its inflation goal without tipping the economy into a recession. Her remarks came as a key inflation measure watched by the Fed came in higher than expected.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index that doesn’t include food and energy rose six-tenths of a percent in January. It was also up four-point-seven percent from one year ago.