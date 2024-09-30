Feds Nab 3 In RGV In Scheme To Steal Truckloads Of TV’s

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A scheme to steal Walmart trucks hauling flat screen TV’s has resulted in the arrests of three Valley residents. The arrests were made Friday at a warehouse in Hidalgo where authorities found more than 900 pallets of stolen televisions worth an estimated $130,000.

A federal criminal complaint obtained by the McAllen Monitor shows that Walmart had contracted for transporting two tractor-trailers full of flat screen TV’s from a warehouse in South Carolina to distribution centers in Georgia and Alabama. However, the trucks were diverted to Laredo, and one of them was then driven to the warehouse in Hidalgo.

Federal investigators say one of the men arrested there, Gurvinder Singh, was caught with a bill of lading that had been falsified to show Hidalgo as the destination point for the TV’s. Also arrested in connection with the cargo thefts were 49-year-old Eugenio Pardo and 19-year-old Emilio Pardo, both of McAllen.