Feds Nab Valley Operatives For Mexican Drug Cartel Following Years-Long, Multi-State Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Federal authorities have arrested more than 20 people in the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas who are suspected of working with one of the largest and most violent drug cartels in Mexico. They are among a total of 41 people named in a 50-count indictment charging all with conspiring to smuggle and distribute cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. 15 other people, including a top leader of the cartel, are still being sought.

The indictment and arrests are the result of a more than 5-year anti-drug investigation that spanned across Texas and four other states and into Mexico.

The investigation dubbed Operation Rainmaker followed the highly-addictive drugs as they were smuggled into Texas from Mexico and trafficked into the Houston area and to several other big cities across the U.S.