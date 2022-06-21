Fed’s Powell Facing Rising Criticism For Inflation Missteps

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the U.S. Dollar at Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won praise for his deft leadership during the maelstrom of the pandemic recession. As threats to the U.S. economy have mounted, though, Powell has increasingly struck Fed watchers as much less sure-footed.

Inflation has proved higher and far more persistent than he or the Fed’s staff economists had foreseen. And at a policy meeting last week, Powell announced an unusual last-minute switch to a bigger interest rate hike than he had previously signaled — and then followed with a news conference that many economists described as muddled and inconsistent.