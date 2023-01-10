Feds Propose ‘student loan safety net’ Alongside Forgiveness

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, on Aug. 24, 2022, in Washington. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona listens at right. The White House is moving forward with a proposal that would lower student debt payments for millions of Americans now and in the future, offering a new route to repay federal loans under far more generous terms. Education Department officials on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, called the new plan a “student loan safety net" that will prevent borrowers from getting overloaded with debt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)