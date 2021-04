The McAllen law office of criminal law attorney Eric Jarvis was the target of a federal law enforcement raid Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., agents with Homeland Security Investigations conducted what they termed an enforcement action.

A spokeswoman did not provide any details except to say a criminal investigation is ongoing. First reported by the Progress Times, the raid took place at the Villalobos Law Center on North 23rd Street, where Jarvis rents an office.