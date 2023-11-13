Feds Reportedly Looking Into Texts Sent By NYC Mayor Adams

The federal probe into New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign is reportedly focusing on a series of text messages related to the opening of the Turkish government’s new consulate in Manhattan.

The New York Post reports that investigators are looking into whether texts between Adams and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and a Turkish official, helped fast-track the opening of the new building in September 2021.

FBI agents stopped Adams on a city street last week and confiscated his mobile devices as part of the investigation.