Feds Secure Guilty Plea In Western Hidalgo County Ammo Smuggling Case

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Mexican national is facing up to 20 years in a U.S. prison for his role in a massive ammunition smuggling operation centered in western Hidalgo County.

34-year-old Erving Alberto Sauceda admitted Friday to conspiring to smuggle into Mexico more than a-million dollars worth of ammunition and magazines, and also to conspiring to launder money from the ammo purchases.

Federal prosecutors say over more than 2-1/2 years, Sauceda bought more than 2 million rounds of ammunition through internet retailers – ammunition for high-powered rifles used by Mexican drug cartels.

Sauceda was arrested as part of a joint investigation involving federal, state, and local authorities, including police in Mission, Palmview, and La Joya.

