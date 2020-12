Authorities pass a border wall construction site, in Mission, Texas, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. President-elect Joe Biden will face immediate pressure to fulfill his pledge to stop border wall construction. But he will confront a series of tough choices left behind by President Donald Trump, who's ramped up construction in his final weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The federal government wants to use property belonging to an accused drug trafficker for border wall construction. The federal government filed on December 22nd to seize more than eleven acres belonging to Juan Garcia south of Rio Grande City. An initial hearing on the property happens March 3rd the day after Garcia’s criminal trial on the trafficking charges is scheduled to start.