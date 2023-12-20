Feds Sue Houston-Area Development Company Over Bait-And Switch Land Sales Scheme

Federal officials are suing the developers of a growing Hispanic community north of Houston over an apparent illegal land sales scheme.

The lawsuit claims Texas-based Colony Ridge used popular social media apps to target Hispanic families and lure them into purchasing predatory high-interest-rate home loans. It accuses the development and lending company of exploiting language barriers, using high-pressure tactics, and baiting borrowers with outright lies to sell flood-prone lots with no sewer, water, or electrical infrastructure.

Records show, however, that about one-in-four Colony Ridge loans ends in foreclosure. The company then repurchases the properties and sells them to unsuspecting new borrowers.

The lawsuit has been brought by the U.S. Justice Department and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It seeks compensation for the borrowers who’ve been harmed.