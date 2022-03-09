Feds Take Over Child Sex Trafficking Case Against Hidalgo County Mother, Son

A multi-count federal indictment has been handed up against a Hidalgo County mother and son accused of running a decades-long violent child sex trafficking ring.

64-year-old Rita Martinez and 36-year-old Genaro Fuentes are charged with numerous counts of trafficking children for sex by force. The federal charges come almost three years after the two were arrested and indicted on state charges. Their arrests in mid-2019 followed a TABC investigation into a bar the pair ran in rural Mission.

The federal indictment, as reported by the McAllen Monitor, accuses Martinez and Fuentes of smuggling young women and girls from Mexico, forcing them to have sex with customers at their bar to pay off smuggling fees, and beating them if they stepped out of line.

Martinez made her initial federal court appearance Wednesday. No court appearance has yet been set for Fuentes.