Feds To Fund Long-Awaited Cameron County Resaca Restoration Study

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A long-awaited feasibility study on restoring the resaca system in Cameron County has been chosen as one of only 12 water resources projects in the country for funding through the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Improvement Act.

The study will identify where to begin a pilot project to reconnect the county’s natural resaca system with the goal of reducing flooding, restoring ecosystems, and increasing outdoor recreational options.

The county’s unique resaca system has been disconnected over the decades as a result of new housing and road construction which has impeded the natural flow of water. The feasibility study, which will be fully federally funded, is expected to take up to 15 months.