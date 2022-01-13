FEMA COVID Testing Sites To Set Up In Edinburg And Brownsville Next Week

We now know where the two federally-run coronavirus testing sites in the Valley will be.

FEMA has announced it’ll be conducting large-scale drive-thru testing in Edinburg at Edinburg Municipal Park and in Brownsville at the Brownsville Sports Park.

The free nasal swab testing will start next Wednesday and be available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will go through February 4th in Edinburg and for 21 days in Brownsville.

You will need to make an appointment for the testing. You will get your results via email in two to three days.

To register for an appointment online, log on to

https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Edinburg_TX_14606.html

To register online for an appointment at the Brownsville site, log on to

https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Brownsville_TX_14605

You can also call 800-635-8611.