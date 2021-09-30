FEMA Denies Abbott’s Request For Help With Border Crisis

Gov. Abbott says he plans to appeal after FEMA denied his request for an emergency declaration on the border.

News of the denial came as a state committee in charge of border security estimated the cost of the crisis and efforts to prevent another one. Mayor Bruno Lozano of Del Rio warned state officials another caravan of up to 20-thousand migrants reportedly just entered southern Mexico on its way north.

Republicans, Democrats and law enforcement officials were frustrated that the Biden administration isn’t doing more. FEMA evidently decided the border crisis isn’t a natural disaster.