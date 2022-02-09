FEMA Extends Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing In Brownsville And Edinburg

FEMA is re-opening its drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Edinburg and Brownsville. The two locations will be back operating starting Thursday and will stay open for the next 10 days.

Responding to the ongoing spread of the omicron variant in the Valley and the resulting demand for testing, FEMA agreed to requests from Hidalgo and Cameron counties for the extensions.

The free testing will be provided through February 21st at Edinburg Municipal Park and at Brownsville Sports Park, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those needing a test are urged to pre-register.