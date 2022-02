FEMA is keeping its coronavirus testing site in Edinburg open for a few more days. The drive-thru testing being done at Edinburg Municipal Park, which had been scheduled to end Friday, will continue through Monday.

COVID testing will be offered from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 8 a.m. til 6 p.m. on Monday. Those wanting to get tested are encouraged to pre-register online, but onsite registration is still available.