FILE - Debris covers the area of Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area. (AP Photo/Eli Hartman, File)

There are growing questions about Camp Mystic, in the Texas Hill Country, which was destroyed in an historic flood.

FEMA allowed for expansion despite the fact that they were in a region known as “flash flood alley.” Syracuse professor Sarah Pralle, who is an expert on FEMA flood mapping, says it’s unclear why. But, she says, FEMA is basically a rubber-stamp for requests.

Records show the exempted properties were within two-feet of the flood zone. And that, she says, left no margin for error.