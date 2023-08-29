FEMA Preparing For Idalia

FEMA is preparing for Hurricane Idalia as the storm is set to make landfall in Florida Wednesday. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said personnel and resources are being deployed to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Criswell warned residents to take the storms seriously as she expects Idalia to strengthen to a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall. She said high winds are expected and the storm could bring up to 12 feet of storm surge in some areas along the western coast of Florida.