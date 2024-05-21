FEMA Relief Application Assistance Is Offered

As storm cleanup in Southeast Texas continues, it’s time for many families to apply for FEMA relief funding.

FEMA assistance is offered for property damage and needs associated with the storms and flooding that began on April 26th. For those living in Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker counties, there are several ways to apply.

Starting today, there will be assistance offered for the application process at the Spring Branch Family Development Center and the Fonde Community Center. Crews will be available to help and answer questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.