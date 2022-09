FILE - The Pentagon is seen in this aerial view made through an airplane window in Washington, Jan. 26, 2020. Reports of sexual assaults across the U.S. military jumped by 13% last year, driven by significant increases in the Army and the Navy as bases began to move out of pandemic restrictions and public venues opened back up. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Female servicemembers are reporting the highest number of unwanted sexual contacts since the Defense Department started collecting data on the issue 16 years ago.

USA Today says a new Pentagon survey released Thursday estimates sexual assaults among female service members rose 35-percent from 2018 to 2021.

Over eight-percent of women in the active-duty military told the survey they had been the victim of a sex crime, ranging from groping to rape.