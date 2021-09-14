Fence Returning To Capitol Amid ‘online chatter’ About Rally

A video surveillance apparatus is seen on the East Front of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as security officials prepare for a Sept. 18 demonstration by supporters of the people arrested in the Jan. 6 riot. The camera surveillance system is on permanent loan from the U.S. Army but will be operated by the Capitol Police to enhance security around the Capitol grounds. Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)