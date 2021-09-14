Fence Returning To Capitol Amid ‘online chatter’ About Rally

A video surveillance apparatus is seen on the East Front of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, as security officials prepare for a Sept. 18 demonstration by supporters of the people arrested in the Jan. 6 riot. The camera surveillance system is on permanent loan from the U.S. Army but will be operated by the Capitol Police to enhance security around the Capitol grounds. Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection there. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP) — Congressional security officials have approved the reinstallation of a temporary fence around the Capitol as they prepare for a Saturday rally in defense of the insurrectionists who stormed the building on Jan. 6. The Capitol Police said in a statement that it is “aware of concerning online chatter” about the demonstration. While it is still unclear how large the rally will be, security officials who were overwhelmed and underprepared during the January attack of former President Donald Trump’s supporters say they will be ready if there is unrest. A similar fence was erected just after Jan. 6 and taken down in July.