Fetterman Struggles In Senate Debate Against Oz After Stroke

This combination of file photos shows Democratic Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, left, and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz in 2022 photos. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.

In the opening minutes of Tuesday’s debate, Fetterman addressed the stroke he suffered five months ago. Fetterman said it knocked him down but he’s “going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored Fetterman’s health challenges, focusing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden.

The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year. A big question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact so close to the November election.

 

