Fewer Migrant Crossings Seen After New, Post-Title 42 Asylum Restrictions Take Effect

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Federal government officials and immigration advocates are continuing to assess the situation at the U.S. southern border – four days now after the lifting of Title 42.

In some places, migrants continue to cross, but in a controlled fashion. In others, including the Rio Grande Valley, migrants are being met by forces made up of National Guard troops, Texas Guard soldiers, and state troopers – preventing them from moving further past the river.

Border Patrol holding facilities as well as migrant shelters remain overcrowded but no problems there have been reported. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says there was a 50 percent drop in Border Patrol encounters with migrants immediately after the end of Title 42, and encounters had continued to decline through Saturday.

A new, more restrictive asylum policy implemented by the Biden administration has replaced Title 42 – one that prohibits migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they haven’t first applied in one of the countries they traveled through. Two legal challenges to the new policy have already been filed.