There continues to be a dramatic shift at the Texas border with Mexico. Federal agents made just over eight-thousand arrests in the month of April, across the entire southwest border.

The Border Patrol is catching about 280-people a day, crossing in from Mexico illegally. That’s a 93-percent drop compared to one year ago. A new report, out today, also shows that only five illegal immigrants were temporarily allowed into the U.S. last month, as special interest court cases.