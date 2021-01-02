NATIONAL

Fields’ Day: No. 3 Ohio State Routs No. 2 Clemson 49-28

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, from left, quarterback Justin Fields and linebacker Tuf Borland hold up the trophy after the team's win against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. Ohio State won 49-28. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP) — Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes to outshine Trevor Lawrence, and No. 3 Ohio State avenged last season’s painful College Football Playoff loss to Clemson with a 49-28 victory in the Sugar Bowl semifinal. The 7-0 Buckeyes head to the CFP championship game for the first time since the inaugural playoff to face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. Ohio State beat the Crimson Tide in the semifinals on the way to the 2014 national championship and will now have to go through mighty ‘Bama again. Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, but Fields outplayed him on this night, setting a Sugar Bowl record for TD passes.

 

