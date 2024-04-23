Fiery 4-Vehicle Wreck East Of Edinburg Kills 2

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Two people are dead in a fiery 4-vehicle wreck east of Edinburg Tuesday morning. DPS officials say a little before 10 a.m., a Ford Escape heading east on Texas Road ran stop sign at Tower Road and collided with a Nissan Versa. The impact knocked the Nissan into an oncoming Cadillac SUV, the sedan swerved off the road and exploded in flames, engulfing the driver who officials say was burned beyond recognition. Killed was 29-year-old Sergio Delgado of Edinburg.

The crash also forced the Ford Escape off the road and it smashed into a parked van. A man riding in the Escape was thrown out of the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A woman who was driving the Escape suffered major injuries but officials haven’t released her condition. The driver of the Cadillac was also hospitalized.