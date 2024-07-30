Fiery Crash Claims Life Of Elderly McAllen Man

Story by TIM SUJLLIVAN

A McAllen man was killed in a fiery 2-vehicle wreck in far north McAllen Monday afternoon.

According to the DPS, the man was driving north on Depot Road when he veered into the southbound lane north of Russell Road and smashed his Ford F-150 into an oncoming Toyota FJ Cruiser. The man’s pickup truck exploded in flames and the driver became trapped.

Killed was 79-year-old Jose Luis Loredo. The female driver of the Toyota was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. DPS investigators are working to learn why Loredo crossed lanes.